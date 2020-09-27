Indians Shane Bieber Ends the 2020 Season Winning the Pitching "Triple Crown" in the AL

One should have known opening night when Shane Bieber struck out 14 Kansas City Royals that it was going to be a special season for the 25-year-old Indians starter.

No one could have seen coming what Beiber was able to do over the 60 games of 2020.

Sunday with the Indians rallying to top the Pittsburgh Pirates to earn the fourth-seed in the American League Bieber made history, winning the "Triple Crown" of pitching in the American League.

He led the American League with eight wins (losing just once), led the AL with 122 strikeouts, and led the AL in ERA with a 1.63 mark.

In six of his 12 starts he didn't allow an earned run, and had double digit strikeouts in eight of his starts this season.

Bieber is a lock to win the American League Cy Young award, when he does he'll be the fifth Indian in 13 seasons to win the award.

C.C. Sabathia won the award in 2007, Cliff Lee won it in 2008, and Corey Kluber won the award twice, in 2014 and 2017.

As far as contract's go, Bieber doesn’t even become arbitration eligible until after the 2021 season, and there's no doubt the team will start to chat with the 25-year-old about an extension.

Bieber is scheduled to be the Indians starter in game one of their best-of-three series against the New York Yankees in the wild card round starting on Tuesday night.