MLB Players want 70 Games Not 60, Manfred and Owners Quickly Reject Proposal

Matt Loede

A lot can change in 24 hours, and it sounds like Major League Baseball could be headed back for a standstill again when it comes to playing a shortened 2020 season.

Thursday the Major League Baseball Players Association proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, and right away that proposal was rejected by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

The proposal put out by owners on Wednesday included a 60-game slate. The proposal came after Manfred and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark met for a reported four hours in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Now though things again for a 2020 campaign seem up in the air, as it could be the 10 games that the players want that could cost the entire season to be nixed.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the players association were looking for the season to go from July 19 to September 30.

Along with that players would get full prorated play, a universal DH for 2020 and 2021, minimum pool for playoff shares in 2020 based on rounds played; $50 million if full playoff is staged, expanded playoffs to 16 teams in 2020 and 2021, and a mutual waiver of any possible grievances under the March agreement.

The comments from Manfred sounded almost defeated at this point, as everyone it seems is just tired and all parties have to decide if there’s going to be a season or not.

"This needs to be over," Manfred said. "Until I speak with owners, I can't give you a firm deadline."

Both sides are to blame at this point, and if no season winds up getting played it may be a blow to the game that this time it may never recover from.

Which New Addition will Make the Biggest Impact for the Indians This Summer?

Now that it appears a 2020 season is going to be played, the Indians can get back to the goal of making the postseason and taking home the AL Central crown after not making the playoffs in 2019. There's a number of new faces to the roster in 2020, and today we ask our staff what new player will have the most impact on the Tribe roster.

Matt Loede

Indians Fans - Are you Excited About the Return of Baseball? Or is it Too Little, Too Late?

It looks like after a "secret" meeting and some chatter that a 2020 season in baseball is finally going to get played. The question now is the damage that might have already been done to the game, and if they are going to recover fans. How as a fan do you feel about the game returning for a shortened 60-game slate?

Matt Loede

Baseball Closes in on a Deal for a Season as Manfred and Clark have Sit Down in Arizona

Baseball fans have been waiting for good news in regard to the 2020 season and if it's going to get played, and finally Wednesday they got it as Rob Manfred and Tony Clark had a sit down over the weekend in Arizona which was "productive" towards starting a shortened season.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: The John Rocker Trade of 2001 was a Massive Swing and a Miss for Tribe

The Indians in 2001 went out on a limb and made a deal for outspoken lefty closer John Rocker from the Atlanta Braves. Rocker came to Cleveland trying to find success, but instead blew an early save against the Red Sox and was never the same.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians Team Shop at Progressive Field Reopens

After Downtown Cleveland protests turned ugly on May 30th, the Cleveland Indians team shop at Progressive Field was one of the businesses that was damaged. The team announced Monday that today the shop would reopen, and hours of operation being Monday through Thursday from 11a to 4p.

Matt Loede

Silence in the Booth (For Now), How One Indians Broadcaster is Handling a Summer with Baseball

For 30 years Indians broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus has spent his summers traveling around calling baseball games. For the first time he's not because of the covid-19 pandemic that shut down all professional sports in and around the country. "Rosey" thinks there will be a season in 2020, but it's going to be very different as he and the rest of baseball tries to get back to normal.

Matt Loede

MLB is Attempting to Restart 2020 Negotiations in the Worst Possible Way

Major League Baseball owners and players continue to fight it out over money instead of trying to get the 2020 shortened season underway. It's a fight that has dragged out to the public, and it's going to be tough for the game to make any goodwill unless things get settled quickly and a season gets going

Casey Drottar

Should the Indians Use a Four-Man Rotation During a Shortened 2020 Season?

With it looking more and more like there's only going to be a schedule that will be about 50 games, how managers treat their starting rotations might be vastly different than it would be for a 162-game season. With the amount of solid starting pitching for the Indians, it might be worth going with just a four-man rotation.

Casey Drottar

What Does the Future Hold for 2020 and Beyond for Young Indians Yu Chang and Bobby Bradley?

The Indians have a pair of 24-year-old players who could be a key to the teams' future when it comes to being successful. Those two players are infielders Yu Chang and Bobby Bradley. With Carlos Santana's time likely coming to a close sooner than later, and Francisco Lindor likely being traded before he's a free agent, Chang and Bradley are important to the future of the franchise.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Get High Marks Nationally For 2020 MLB Draft Selections

The Indians were looking to build for the near future on Wednesday and Thursday as they picked players in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft, and following the picks of all teams, one national publication thinks the Indians were one team that had a successful two days.

Matt Loede