Play Ball! MLB Announces a 60-Game 2020 Season to Start in Late July

Matt Loede

After weeks and weeks of back and forth fighting it sounds like we are finally going to have a 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Monday night Major League Baseball released a statement following the rejection by the players association (a reported vote of 33-5 against) of the proposed 60 games set forth by the owners.

There are two conditions for the 60-game season to move forward, one being that players have to be able to report to camp by July 1, and the other is that the MLBPA agrees to the safety protocols to be able to try and protect players and personal during practices and games.

If those two things pass, we will finally be able to hear the words “play ball” uttered in empty stadiums across the country.

The 60-game slate does not come as a shock to anyone, as it was rumored all along that once the MLBPA rejected the latest proposal that commish Rob Manfred would simply move forward with a 60-game season which includes expanded playoffs and a universal DH.

Spring training 2.0 will begin on July 1 as long as the players agree they can report within the week, and the 60-game season will start the weekend of July 24 to the 26.

As of now there is no word on when a schedule is going to be released for each team.

MLB insider Jon Heyman tweeted out that owners ‘did the right thing’ by putting forth a 60-game schedule instead of taking a few games away and only playing 54 to 56 games.

Heyman says that players were ‘pleased that MLB took the high road,’ and didn’t take more games, which in the end means more money, away from players around the game.

For now, the game is back, and while the two sides may still not see eye to eye on a number of issues, there is expected to be a season as long as the MLBPA agrees on the two issues which in most eyes are not seen as deal breakers.

How Have the Indians Fared in Their First 60 Games of Seasons Under Terry Francona?

It appears that the 2020 MLB shortened season is going to be around 60 games, so with that it's time to start looking at how Tribe teams have fared with Terry Francona running the show as the team's manager in the first two months of what would normally be a full season.

Mark Warmuth

MLB Owners and Players Trying to Reach a Deal, if not Commissioner Manfred Will Implement 54-60 Game Season

The long and winding road for a 2020 MLB season finally looks like it's coming to an end, as commissioner Rob Manfred and union chief Tony Clark are trying to hammer out a deal today, but if not, the commissioner will simply implement a 54-60 game season which is due to start in late July with an expanded postseason.

Matt Loede

No Vote by Players in MLB, Could the Covid-19 Virus Halt a Shortened 2020 Season?

The 60-game proposal by Major League Baseball owners is still on the table, and no vote was taken over the weekend by players. A recent uptick in the covid-19 virus has everyone involved in the game on edge, to the point where it may delay a season even coming closer to getting underway soon.

Matt Loede

by

zzzRio

A Baseball Season Could be the Worst Thing for Baseball in 2020

The 2020 MLB season remains on hold for the moment as the two sides don't seem to be any closer to finding common ground on the amount of games that the sides want played. Now with the latest news that an uptick in covid-19 cases has put all teams on notice that spring training 2.0 will be in home stadiums, it is starting to become apparent that a season overall might be the worst thing for the game.

Matt Loede

by

zzzRio

MLB, Players Should be Ashamed of the Current State of Baseball

The infighting between Major League Baseball and the Players Union continues, and now it looks like commissioner Rob Manfred is going to have to simply step in and make a ruling as to how many games is going to make up what has become a mess of a shortened 2020 season.

Casey Drottar

by

Aidenspapa

MLB's Simulated Games Shows the 2020 Indians are a Dangerous Team in the AL

A couple of high-profile baseball entities are doing simulated seasons to try and give baseball fans a taste of what they might be missing in 2020. For the Cleveland Indians, two big name simulations have them playing well, and in first-place in by a number of games in the American League Central.

Mark Warmuth

Franmil Reyes Should Be an Everyday Outfield Presence for the Indians This Summer

If a 2020 season gets played the Indians should give slugger Franmil Reyes a long look - in the team's questionable outfield. Last season when Reyes came to the Indians from the Padres, he was used only as a DH the entire season, but this offseason worked hard to have a hopeful impact in the outfield.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

STO to Feature the Indians Best 2019 Wins Over the Royals Next Week

Fans keep waiting for a 2020 season to happen in Major League Baseball, but for now all they have is the ability to look back to games from the past. Next week Sports Time Ohio will feature five nights of Indians 2019 victories against division rival Kansas City that were memorable for all kinds of different reasons.

Matt Loede

MLB Players want 70 Games Not 60, Manfred and Owners Quickly Reject Proposal

Major League Baseball seems to be at yet another standstill, as this time the players are asking for more games, 70, than the owners are willing to give. While there is time to get a deal done, time is running out if a 2020 season is going to take place.

Matt Loede

Which New Addition will Make the Biggest Impact for the Indians This Summer?

Now that it appears a 2020 season is going to be played, the Indians can get back to the goal of making the postseason and taking home the AL Central crown after not making the playoffs in 2019. There's a number of new faces to the roster in 2020, and today we ask our staff what new player will have the most impact on the Tribe roster.

Matt Loede