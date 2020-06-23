Play Ball! MLB Announces a 60-Game 2020 Season to Start in Late July

After weeks and weeks of back and forth fighting it sounds like we are finally going to have a 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Monday night Major League Baseball released a statement following the rejection by the players association (a reported vote of 33-5 against) of the proposed 60 games set forth by the owners.

There are two conditions for the 60-game season to move forward, one being that players have to be able to report to camp by July 1, and the other is that the MLBPA agrees to the safety protocols to be able to try and protect players and personal during practices and games.

If those two things pass, we will finally be able to hear the words “play ball” uttered in empty stadiums across the country.

The 60-game slate does not come as a shock to anyone, as it was rumored all along that once the MLBPA rejected the latest proposal that commish Rob Manfred would simply move forward with a 60-game season which includes expanded playoffs and a universal DH.

Spring training 2.0 will begin on July 1 as long as the players agree they can report within the week, and the 60-game season will start the weekend of July 24 to the 26.

As of now there is no word on when a schedule is going to be released for each team.

MLB insider Jon Heyman tweeted out that owners ‘did the right thing’ by putting forth a 60-game schedule instead of taking a few games away and only playing 54 to 56 games.

Heyman says that players were ‘pleased that MLB took the high road,’ and didn’t take more games, which in the end means more money, away from players around the game.

For now, the game is back, and while the two sides may still not see eye to eye on a number of issues, there is expected to be a season as long as the MLBPA agrees on the two issues which in most eyes are not seen as deal breakers.