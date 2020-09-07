Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 40 Games into the 2020 Season

The Cleveland Indians just came off a series win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field over the weekend. Despite a disappointing performance in the first game Friday, the team managed to win on Saturday and Sunday.

Next up is a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals before traveling to Minnesota.



Fact: In 40 starts total, Indians pitchers have made 28 of those quality



A quality start is six or more innings pitched with only allowing three or less runs. The Indians are leading the league in this statistic by such a large margin.

Next are the Cubs, Rockies and Mariners each tied with 19. The Tribe’s pitching will continue to carry this team throughout the shortened season and hopefully in the playoffs.



Fiction: Jordan Luplow Cannot Drive in a Run



The outfielder singled in Francisco Lindor in the 4th inning of Sunday’s win. Luplow only has four total RBI on the year.

A steady contribution moving forward would certainly be beneficial for an offense that needs the help.



Fact: Shane Bieber Remains Undefeated



Now at 7-0 on the year, the right-hander cannot be solved by the opposition. Bieber got the win on Sunday against the Brewers in five innings allowing only a single run.

The only thing the Brewers were able to do was increase the pitch count, thus the bullpen had to solidify the win for the final innings. A total of five innings, 103 pitches, five hits allowed, 10 strikeouts compared to only one walk.

It was an inning short of a quality start, though. Bummer…



Fiction: Franmil Reyes is not human



After a monster series in Kansas City with 10 hits total, the slugger did not get a hit in the nine at-bats against Brewers pitching.



Regardless, the batting average for Reyes remains at .315 on the season. As mentioned, those same Royals come to town, so look for the bat to once again heat up.



Fact: The Indians are currently a half-game back of first-place to the White Sox



With 20 games remaining on the schedule, the AL Central remains extremely tight. A game behind the Indians are the Twins (1.5 back of the White Sox).

It is going to be a three-team battle to come out on top. Each game means more than in a typical season.



Well, it’s September. In any year, 162 or 60 games, this month is the most important for any baseball team with playoff aspirations. The Tribe must continue to win each and every series. If only Shane Bieber could pitch each and every game…one can dream.

