Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 40 Games into the 2020 Season

Zach Shafron

The Cleveland Indians just came off a series win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field over the weekend. Despite a disappointing performance in the first game Friday, the team managed to win on Saturday and Sunday. 

Next up is a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals before traveling to Minnesota.

Fact: In 40 starts total, Indians pitchers have made 28 of those quality

A quality start is six or more innings pitched with only allowing three or less runs. The Indians are leading the league in this statistic by such a large margin. 

Next are the Cubs, Rockies and Mariners each tied with 19. The Tribe’s pitching will continue to carry this team throughout the shortened season and hopefully in the playoffs.

Fiction: Jordan Luplow Cannot Drive in a Run

The outfielder singled in Francisco Lindor in the 4th inning of Sunday’s win. Luplow only has four total RBI on the year. 

A steady contribution moving forward would certainly be beneficial for an offense that needs the help.

Fact: Shane Bieber Remains Undefeated

Now at 7-0 on the year, the right-hander cannot be solved by the opposition. Bieber got the win on Sunday against the Brewers in five innings allowing only a single run. 

The only thing the Brewers were able to do was increase the pitch count, thus the bullpen had to solidify the win for the final innings. A total of five innings, 103 pitches, five hits allowed, 10 strikeouts compared to only one walk. 

It was an inning short of a quality start, though. Bummer…

Fiction: Franmil Reyes is not human

After a monster series in Kansas City with 10 hits total, the slugger did not get a hit in the nine at-bats against Brewers pitching.

Regardless, the batting average for Reyes remains at .315 on the season. As mentioned, those same Royals come to town, so look for the bat to once again heat up.

Fact: The Indians are currently a half-game back of first-place to the White Sox

With 20 games remaining on the schedule, the AL Central remains extremely tight. A game behind the Indians are the Twins (1.5 back of the White Sox). 

It is going to be a three-team battle to come out on top. Each game means more than in a typical season.


Well, it’s September. In any year, 162 or 60 games, this month is the most important for any baseball team with playoff aspirations. The Tribe must continue to win each and every series. If only Shane Bieber could pitch each and every game…one can dream.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more on the Indians, follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians and Royals Pitching Matchups for the Four-Game Set at Progressive Field

The Tribe continues their shortened 2020 season on Labor Day Monday at 6:10pm with the first of four games against the 14-27 Kansas City Royals. The Indians enter play a half game back of the White Sox for first in the AL Central. Check out the pitching matchups for the four games at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Figuring Out the Wild Playoff Race in the American League

As play starts in Major League Baseball on Monday, the Indians have 20 games left as they trail the White Sox by half a game for the division lead. There's plenty to sort out when it comes to the playoffs in the American League, so let's take a look at who still has a shot to make an impact in the AL with three weeks left.

Mark Warmuth

Bieber Ties Feller, K'ing Eight in Nine Straight

Shane Bieber is the best pitcher in baseball. Shane Bieber is dominant. But, Shane Bieber is not working very far into games.

Alex Hooper

Game #39 Observations: Hernandez's 9th Inning Single Sends Indians to 4-3 Win Over Brewers

Oscar Mercado's leadoff double and Cesar Hernandez's single, both off Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader, was enough in the 9th inning to push across a run as the Indians rallied to beat the Brewers 4-3 at Progressive Field. The win puts the team back to nine games over .500 at 24-15 on the season, 10-8 at home.

Matt Loede

A Walk? Right Now, Tyler Naquin Would Rather Drive

Tyler Naquin’s career arc features enough ups and downs to make Cedar Point jealous. But what is causing this latest upward trend? Is it sustainable? Or are there more twists and turns ahead?

T.J. Zuppe

by

Richard77

The Browns Are Going to Be Allowed 6,000 Fans to Attend Games, What About the Indians?

Saturday Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are going to be allowed 6,000 fans each for their first two home games. DeWine didn't mention anything about the Indians, and it looks like there's not going to be a chance for fans to take in a game at Progressive Field for at least the regular season.

Matt Loede

What’s Next for Indians Outfielder Jake Bauers?

Jake Bauers currently sits in Lake County playing for the Indians alternate (minor) league team. Not much has been said about Bauers as of late, a far cry from last season when he was playing close to daily in the Tribe's outfield. Can Bauers do enough to make the Tribe believe in him again? Or is he destined to be a swing and a miss for the franchise?

Casey Drottar

by

Indiansfanforever

Where Do the Indians Stand in the Latest SI MLB Power Rankings?

The Indians have been on a roll lately, having won 6 of 9 and 13 of 18 despite the loss on Friday night. The baseball experts at Sports Illustrated have taken notice, and this week the team has taken a solid jump in the latest SI MLB Power Rankings.

Matt Loede

Francona Still Sidelined But Feeling Better, Perez's Shoulder Improving

Indians manager Terry Francona is still sidelined from managing the Indians after a procedure two weeks ago at the Cleveland Clinic. Team president Chris Antonetti said Friday that Francona is improving but he is still not ready to return to the team. Antonetti also said catcher Roberto Perez's shoulder is suffering from fatigue and the injury is not considered serious.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Indians Bullpen Lets Down in Carrasco's Return to Form

Carlos Carrasco looked more like himself for the Cleveland Indians on Friday, and while the offense did nothing to help him, neither did the bullpen.

Alex Hooper