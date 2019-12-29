Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

With the Indians and Francisco Lindor, Silence is a Very Good Thing

Casey Drottar

If you’re a Cleveland Indians fan, you’ve been dreading this offseason.

It’d be hard not to, especially since many expect this to be the moment superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor is finally traded away. With a contract extension all but out of the cards, it felt safe to assume Cleveland would get top value for him now while he still has two years of team control remaining.

We certainly seemed to be barreling towards that outcome a couple weeks ago, when the Indians reportedly told all interested teams to submit their best and final offers for Lindor. It was a report which had me expressing skepticism, but also one which made it seem as though a conclusion was just around the corner.

Word of Cleveland’s offer deadline surfaced on December 19. In the time since, it’s been nothing but awkward silence. Not a single significant update has surfaced on Lindor since the Indians told the rest of the league “last call.”

If you ask me, this silence is a good thing. At least for those who want to see Lindor in an Indians uniform this summer.

This is, of course, speculation on my part. Just an attempt to read the room. However, I can’t help but think the longer things stay quiet with Lindor, the more likely it is he stays put this season.

Think about how this whole situation has played out over the past few weeks. Every time we hear the Indians are planning to keep Lindor, it’s quickly followed by another report indicating trade talks are progressing.

The offseason opened with Cleveland insisting it would prefer to hang on to Lindor for 2020.

Within two days, we heard the Indians were engaged in serious discussions about trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A few days later, the Tribe traded starting pitcher Corey Kluber, a move which apparently diminished the possibility of trading Lindor.

Soon after said chances “diminished,” we heard the Indians were demanding final offers for their franchise star.

As you can see, any update indicating the Tribe was keeping its shortstop came off as gamesmanship, an unsubtle attempt to spook interested clubs into overpaying.

The Indians’ offer deadline felt like another example of this. It came off as another dare to any interested teams, an attempt to convince someone they needed to overpay before the player they covet comes off the market for the winter.

Yet, since then, we’ve heard nothing.

There have been no reports hinting how the Indians felt about the offers received. No updates about where talks have moved from here. Nobody has tipped their hand about what they proposed. No one has leaked details about any of the offers, period.

Nothing at all. Just crickets.

Sure, we’ve heard there are still clubs vying for Lindor. However, from an Indians team which was engaged in serious trade talks just a couple weeks ago, it’s all quiet.

They haven’t strategically leaked any proposal details. They haven’t challenged anyone to offer more. They haven’t made another veiled claim indicating they definitely plan to keep Lindor now.

Basically, all the gamesmanship from a few weeks ago has stopped.

This, to me, indicates Cleveland is done teasing Lindor’s availability. The Indians did what they could to motivate other clubs to pay up, were underwhelmed with the final offers, and now plan to move on with their star shortstop in the clubhouse.

To be fair, this silence could indicate the Tribe is still mulling offers, still working the phones to sweeten the pot.

However, this would go against the Indians’ original request. They demanded everyone’s final offers. They wanted everybody to put their best hand on the table and that would be that.

It didn’t paint a picture of a team willing to negotiate further.

I initially expressed doubt in Cleveland’s ability to maintain this deadline. It all just felt like another scare tactic.

Yet, the calm since said report seems to hint the Indians were serious. They wanted closure, and may have received just that.

There’s always a chance Lindor ends up being moved in the next few months, that this was just a misread on my part. At this point, nothing would surprise me.

That said, the Indians spent the past month working the system to improve trade offers for Lindor. Since their proposal deadline passed, these tactics have come to a halt.

In going silent on Lindor, Cleveland might be sending its loudest message yet.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Reunion Between the Indians and Yasiel Puig Makes Perfect Sense

Casey Drottar

Last season when acquired at the trade deadline, outfielder Yasiel Puig became a quick fan favorite, and his bat was a welcome addition for the Indians. If the team wants to move forward in 2020, a reunion between Puig and the Tribe would be welcome.

Could the New York Mets be a Dark Horse in the Sweepstakes for Indians SS Francisco Lindor?

Matt Loede

While it's been quiet as of late when it comes to the Indians talk of dealing shortstop Francisco Lindor, there's still plenty of teams interested, and one might be in the Big Apple and not be the Yankees.

Should the Indians Take a Flier on All-Time Saves Leader Cody Allen? The Fans Speak Out

Matt Loede

Indians all-time saves leader Cody Allen is attempting a comeback at the Major League level. With the Indians needing an arm or two in the pen, should the team try to go back in time and bring him in with a chance to make the roster?

How Will the Indians Lineup Look Come Opening Day 2020? Here's an Early Guess

Matt Loede

Now that the Indians have their second basemen in place for the upcoming season in free agent pickup Cesar Hernandez, there’s plenty of fans that are already wondering what the opening day lineup for 2020 is going to look like.

What's on the Christmas List for Indians Fans in 2019?

Matt Loede

There's plenty to be thankful for this holiday season, but for Indians fans they have their own wishlist for what they want for the Tribe, including keeping one key player on the roster when 2020 begins.

Hernández Deal Indicates Indians Holding Lindor

Alex Hooper

The Cleveland Indians signed César Hernández, and the deal more clearly indicates they will add around Francisco Lindor, than replace him.

Indians Agree on a One-Year Deal with Second Basemen César Hernández

Matt Loede

The Indians filled what many considered their biggest void on Monday, as Jeff Passan of ESPN reports the Tribe has inked a new second basemen.

There Are Still Plenty of Reasons Not to Trade Francisco Lindor

Mark Warmuth

The Cleveland Indians were in the news this week, but not for anything the front office would be happy about. Mostly, the news involved what to do with their star shortstop, Francisco Lindor.

The Indians Trading Mike Clevinger? It Would Make Absolutely No Sense

Casey Drottar

I understand why the Cleveland Indians are considering a trade of star shortstop Francisco Lindor. Mike Clevinger, though? Shopping him is something I wouldn’t even remotely get.

Dodgers Still Seem to Be the Front-Runner for Indians Lindor, Could They Also Be Eying Clevinger?

Matt Loede

The rumors of the Los Angeles Dodgers being the number one team on the heels of Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor have appeared to have quieted down, but that doesn’t mean the Dodgers are any less interested in still acquiring Lindor.