Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Teenager Jose Tena Emerging in Tribe Farm System

Alex Hooper

Every year, one prospect seems to rocket up teams’ top prospect lists. Early in the lead up to the 2020 season, that player for the Cleveland Indians might be 18-year-old shortstop Jose Tena.

According to the Athletic’s Keith Law, on a list that differs quite a bit from others, Tena ranks 6 in the Tribe’s system. Law calls Tena “badly overlooked” in the Indians organization, and a “tremendous athlete with great actions at shortstop and plus speed.”

The Dominican rose from unranked to No. 25 before the end of the 2019 season according to MLB Pipeline, and begins the year at No. 20. That is not a huge jump overall, but Pipeline indicates upward trajectory in the teenager’s hit tool (up from 50 to 55), and run tool (50 to 55), as well as his overall score (40 to 45)

Other than Law, no one is bullish on Tena as more than a projected Major Leaguer at this point. With a 5-foot-9, 160 pound frame, the current knocks on him are a lack of power, and questionable arm strength for the position.

Between FanGraphs’ assessment in 2019 and Law’s last month, Tena seems to have fine-tuned his swing a bit, with the earlier review saying the lefty’s cut is “a little long,” while Law sees “very quick hands at the plate,” that “rifle the bat through the zone.”

Over at ProspectsLive.com, Jason Pennini saw “advanced bat-to-ball skills and plate coverage.” Tena did most of his work going opposite field in the Arizona League, but still showed questionable mechanics.

You can see the bat skills Pennini mentions in his video above. As Law also mentions, Tena still has plenty of room to grow, and with his ability to make hard contact, the power has room to grow as well. He may not fill out in the same way as José Ramírez, but it is not as if Cleveland hasn’t seen a shorter middle-infielder turn into a power-generating bat. Plate discipline does remain an issue.

The arm will remain a question as he rises through the ranks, but given the rave reviews of his defense, Tena at least profiles as an above-average fielder up the middle. If he moves to second, he may have to improve that hitting a decent amount before he provides much surplus value. He could transition to center field, if his reactions are strong enough, as well.

Last spring, Tena got an opportunity at second and showed those reflexes.

The Indians system is loaded with shortstop prospects like Tena, including Tyler Freeman, Brayan Rocchio, and Aaron Bracho, among others. The front office’s ability to identify and develop these sorts of players should provide enough optimism that Tena’s journey should be no different.

Comments

Prospects

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Minor League Pitchers Can't Stop Texas in 3-2 Loss to the Rangers

The Indians threw out a number of minor league pitchers on Monday as they traveled to Surprise Stadium to take on the Texas Rangers. While the Indians held a 2-1 lead, they eventually fell 3-2 to drop to 3-8 in the spring.

Matt Loede

Jose Ramirez, a First Spring Homer and Revisiting What Eventually Went Right in a Season That Seemed So Wrong

Believing that the Jose Ramirez that only existed on milk cartons for much of 2019 has returned is the answer that helps the Indians sleep at night, but what fun is waiting for an answer when there's data to sift through and the games still don't count?

T.J. Zuppe

Carrasco and Civale Both on Track to Start This Week for the Indians

The Indians are getting a pair of their starters back this week as both Carlos Carrasco and Aaron Civale are scheduled to start games for the team in spring training after missing time with injuries

Matt Loede

St Game #9 and #10: Indians Earn a Split with a Win in Goodyear Over Arizona, a Loss in Vegas to the A's

The Indians improved to 3-7 on the season after 10 spring training games after beating the Diamondbacks in Goodyear, yet falling in Las Vegas to the A's by a score of 8-5. The team lost three of four over the weekend in two split-squad games.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the First Week of Jake Bauers’ New Plate Approach

Jake Bauers is looking to put 2019 behind him and with a new swing and new approach at the plate is hopeful for bigger and better in 2020. So far the outfielder is finding more success than before as spring training gets started in Goodyear.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

ST Game #9 and 10 Preview: Indians Play Two Against the A's in Goodyear and Las Vegas

The Indians will play a pair of games Sunday as they will play the A's in Las Vegas with Adam Plutko going for the Tribe. Shane Bieber goes for the Indians in Goodyear in a second game against Oakland.

Matt Loede

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in the Early Portion of Cleveland Indians Spring Training

While the Indians have played just eight spring training games, there's been plenty of news out of Goodyear with players getting and overcoming injury, as well as some players looking like they are ready to make a big impact for the team in 2020.

Mark Warmuth

Cleveland Indians Reliever Adam Cimber Suffering From Tightness in His Side

The Indians took another hit in their bullpen as it was announced Saturday that side armed relief pitcher Adam Cimber is suffering from tightness in his side, an injury that has stopped him from pitching since the first spring training game.

Matt Loede

Tickets Still Available for Cleveland Indians Opening Day, Will Fans Step Up and Sell It Out?

The Indians have normally never had an issue selling out their home opener in year's past. 2020 may bring a new challenge, as after six days of being on sale, there are still plenty of good seats remaining for the March 26th home opener.

Matt Loede

by

Josef_Koba

Indians Drop a Pair to the A's; 8-7 in Mesa and 8-6 in Vegas

The Indians dropped to 2-6 this spring with a pair of losses on Saturday to the Oakland A;s, the team dropped a decision in Mesa by a score of 8-7, while in Mesa the team lost 8-6.

Matt Loede