Reds Face a Looming Shortstop Decision as Edwin Arroyo Ascends
The Cincinnati Reds acquired Edwin Arroyo, along with Noelvi Marte, Levi Stoudt, and Andrew Moore, in the Luis Castillo trade in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners. Marte, so far, is the only player in that trade who has made a significant impact at the Major League level. Could that change at some point in 2026?
Arroyo quietly had a great season in 2025. The switch-hitting shortstop slashed .284/.345/.371 with 23 doubles, 44 RBIs, and four triples. The 22-year-old played the entire season in Double-A after missing all of the 2024 season due to injury.
Scouts love his defense, with most saying that he can play Major League defense at shortstop right now. His bat is what is keeping him down. Had he not missed 2024, he most likely would have played in Triple-A at some point in 2025. He is a contact-first approach hitter that can display some power. He hit 27 home runs combined in his previous two seasons.
He is a different type of player than Elly De La Cruz. Still, if De La Cruz strings together consecutive bad seasons defensively at shortstop, Arroyo may force the team to make a decision on Elly's future defensively. De La Cruz has the potential to be an above-average defender at shortstop. In 2024, Elly was a plus-14 Outs Above Average player, despite his errors. He was a minus-two defensive player in 2025, but his injury early in the season may be partly the blame, along with his MLB-leading 26 errors.
Although Arroyo will most likely begin 2026 in Triple-A, he is Rule-5 Draft eligible. The Reds will need to decide on whether or not to protect him with a 40-man roster spot. If the Reds decline to defend him, any team can draft him, and he would be added to that team's Major League 26-man roster. If that team chooses, they can return him to the original team if they feel that he is not ready for Major League Baseball.
