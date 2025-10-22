Cincinnati Reds Prospect Homers in Dominican Winter League Game
Cincinnati Reds prospect Carlos Jorge homered in the Dominican Winter League for the Gigantes del Cibao on Monday night.
Jorge is Cincinnati's No. 22 ranked prospect.
He spent the full 2025 season with High-A Dayton and struggled offensively, slashing .251/.342/.355. Still just 21 years old, the Reds are hoping to see more pop in his bat.
"When he's swinging the bat well, Jorge uses his left-handed swing to send line drives to all fields," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He'd added strength to his 5-foot-10 frame to provide a little more extra-base thump. But he lost his approach for much of the 2024 season, and while he showed he was capable of reaching the seats to his pull side, he got too pull happy, leading to more strikeouts and fewer walks."
In two games in the DWL, Jorge is 3-7 with a home run, two RBIs, a stolen base, and a walk. He is a fantastic defender in center field.
You can watch Jorge's home run below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast