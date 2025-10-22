Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Homers in Dominican Winter League Game

He has had a strong start in winter ball.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 22, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds prospect Carlos Jorge homered in the Dominican Winter League for the Gigantes del Cibao on Monday night.

Jorge is Cincinnati's No. 22 ranked prospect.

He spent the full 2025 season with High-A Dayton and struggled offensively, slashing .251/.342/.355. Still just 21 years old, the Reds are hoping to see more pop in his bat.

"When he's swinging the bat well, Jorge uses his left-handed swing to send line drives to all fields," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He'd added strength to his 5-foot-10 frame to provide a little more extra-base thump. But he lost his approach for much of the 2024 season, and while he showed he was capable of reaching the seats to his pull side, he got too pull happy, leading to more strikeouts and fewer walks."

In two games in the DWL, Jorge is 3-7 with a home run, two RBIs, a stolen base, and a walk. He is a fantastic defender in center field.

You can watch Jorge's home run below:

