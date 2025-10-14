Inside The Reds

Arizona Fall League Update: Reds Top Prospects Impressing Early On

This is good to see!

Greg Kuffner

Jul 13, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; National League Future infielder Cam Collier (23) reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning against the National League Future team during the Major league All-Star Futures game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; National League Future infielder Cam Collier (23) reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning against the National League Future team during the Major league All-Star Futures game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first week of the Arizona Fall League is complete and Reds prospects are impressing early on.

The Reds' prospects are playing for the Peoria Javelinas, who are 3-1 on the season.

Alfredo Duno has played two games and is 2-6 with four walks and two RBIs.

“There’s respect for every pitcher, every pitcher who stands on the mound,” Duno told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “But I always go out there to give it my best. I know I'm young. I know the guys are older than me, but I always go out there to compete. That's my challenge.”

Leo Balcazar has played in three games is 4-12 with a double, an RBI, two walks, and two stolen bases.

Rhett Lowder struck out two over two innings of work and threw 21 of his 23 pitches for strikes.

“I kind of just wanted to come in and fill it up and just kind of just get back out there and get my feet under me,” Lowder told MLB.com's Jesse Borek. “I didn't try to look too much into any reports or anything.

Cam Collier is 3-11 with 3 RBIs and four walks.

Jonathan Harmon has pitched in one game, giving up two runs on three hits in two innings of work. He walked two and struck out three.

Luke Hayden gave up a run on two hits and a walk in his one inning of work last week.

Trevor Kuncl allowed one run but earned the save for Peoria in his lone game thus far. He walked two and struck out two.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster

Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News