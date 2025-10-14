Arizona Fall League Update: Reds Top Prospects Impressing Early On
The first week of the Arizona Fall League is complete and Reds prospects are impressing early on.
The Reds' prospects are playing for the Peoria Javelinas, who are 3-1 on the season.
Alfredo Duno has played two games and is 2-6 with four walks and two RBIs.
“There’s respect for every pitcher, every pitcher who stands on the mound,” Duno told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “But I always go out there to give it my best. I know I'm young. I know the guys are older than me, but I always go out there to compete. That's my challenge.”
Leo Balcazar has played in three games is 4-12 with a double, an RBI, two walks, and two stolen bases.
Rhett Lowder struck out two over two innings of work and threw 21 of his 23 pitches for strikes.
“I kind of just wanted to come in and fill it up and just kind of just get back out there and get my feet under me,” Lowder told MLB.com's Jesse Borek. “I didn't try to look too much into any reports or anything.
Cam Collier is 3-11 with 3 RBIs and four walks.
Jonathan Harmon has pitched in one game, giving up two runs on three hits in two innings of work. He walked two and struck out three.
Luke Hayden gave up a run on two hits and a walk in his one inning of work last week.
Trevor Kuncl allowed one run but earned the save for Peoria in his lone game thus far. He walked two and struck out two.
