Cincinnati Reds Made History 35 Years Ago Today by Sweeping Athletics in World Series
On this date 35 years ago, the Cincinnati Reds secured a World Series sweep over the Oakland Athletics, becoming just the fourth Major League Baseball team ever to a wire-to-wire title.
The 1990 team finished the regular season 91-71 and won the National League West Division. They were managed by Lou Pinella.
On offense, the team was led by Eric Davis, who slashed .260/.347/.486 with 52 extra-base hits and 21 stolen bases.
On the mound, they were led by Jose Rijo, who had an ERA of just 2.70 in 29 games for Cincinnati.
During the championship parade, third baseman Chris Sabo had an iconic and hilarious moment when he spoke on stage.
"We've got the rings, we've got the money, we've got everything," Sabo yelled.
Marty Brennaman had an iconic call for the final out.
"The Cincinnati Reds have done the absolute improbable by defeating the club considered to be the best in Major League Baseball, and they've done it in a four game series sweep."
You can hear Brennaman's call of the iconic moment below:
