Cincinnati Reds Outfielder to Play in Dominican Winter League
Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall and General Manager Brad Meador spoke to reporters on Monday morning about a plethora of topics.
One thing they mentioned was that Noelvi Marte will play in the Dominican Winter League and continue to work on his defense in right field.
After appearing in 37 games at third base to start the season, Marte started shagging fly balls in the outfield before the Reds felt good enough about sticking him out there.
He ended the season as the team's everyday right fielder and played in 52 games in right field and two games in center field.
“It was a bit of a necessity,” outfield coach Collin Cowgill told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “We knew we needed to get better defensively on the infield and had an opportunity to get a better defender knowing that maybe it’ll free Marte up at the dish. And the quality of the athlete that we knew he was. We thought it would be a good fit for him all encompassing — mental and physical.”
It will be good for Marte to continue to get live reps in right field in the Dominican Winter League. He has a strong arm and with his speed, he has the upside to be a great defensive outfielder.
