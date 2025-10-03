Inside The Reds

Rhett Lowder Takes Encouraging Step Forward After Injury Riddled 2025 Season

Good news!

Greg Kuffner

Sep 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) pitches against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) pitches against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder will participate in the Arizona Fall League. The right-hander has an ERA of 1.17 in 30 2/3 innings.

He was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, but he missed all of the 2025 season due to forearm and oblique injuries.

Lowder did throw in a couple of rehab games in the minor leagues, but had setbacks each time.

It makes sense the Reds want Lowder to get some innings under his belt this fall so he can be ready to go heading into spring training next season.

Other than Lowder, these six players will all particiapte in the AFL:

Alfredo Duno

Duno is the Reds' third-ranked prospect and has had a fantastic season. The 19-year-old is slashing .287/.430/.518 with 52 extra-base hits in 113 games for Low-A Daytona. The Tortugas will play their first playoff game on Wednesday night.

Cam Collier

Collier is the Reds' sixth-ranked prospect and played his first season with Double-A Chattanooga. He has had an up-and-down season, slashing .253/.374/.324 with 15 extra-base hits in 70 games in Double-A. He has played 36 games at first base and 16 games at third base.

Leo Balcazar

Balcazar is the Reds' 23rd-ranked prospect and was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga halfway through the season. The 21-year-old has slashed .259/.336/.381 with 33 extra-base hits in 122 games across High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga.

Luke Hayden

Hayden is the Reds' 30th-ranked prospect. The 22-year-old has a 4.09 ERA in 24 starts with High-A Dayton. The right-hander was taken in the eighth round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Trevor Kuncl

Kuncl is a St. Xavier High School graduate who has had a fantastic season. He had 20 saves with a 2.25 ERA in 30 games with Double-A Chattanooga.

Jonathan Harmon

The Reds selected Harmon in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He had a 3.45 ERA in 28 2/3 innings this season with High-A Dayton.

The Arizona Fall League will have its first game on October 9th, and the Championship game will be played on November 15th.

You can see the full announcement below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster

Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News