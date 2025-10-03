Rhett Lowder Takes Encouraging Step Forward After Injury Riddled 2025 Season
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder will participate in the Arizona Fall League. The right-hander has an ERA of 1.17 in 30 2/3 innings.
He was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, but he missed all of the 2025 season due to forearm and oblique injuries.
Lowder did throw in a couple of rehab games in the minor leagues, but had setbacks each time.
It makes sense the Reds want Lowder to get some innings under his belt this fall so he can be ready to go heading into spring training next season.
Other than Lowder, these six players will all particiapte in the AFL:
Alfredo Duno
Duno is the Reds' third-ranked prospect and has had a fantastic season. The 19-year-old is slashing .287/.430/.518 with 52 extra-base hits in 113 games for Low-A Daytona. The Tortugas will play their first playoff game on Wednesday night.
Cam Collier
Collier is the Reds' sixth-ranked prospect and played his first season with Double-A Chattanooga. He has had an up-and-down season, slashing .253/.374/.324 with 15 extra-base hits in 70 games in Double-A. He has played 36 games at first base and 16 games at third base.
Leo Balcazar
Balcazar is the Reds' 23rd-ranked prospect and was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga halfway through the season. The 21-year-old has slashed .259/.336/.381 with 33 extra-base hits in 122 games across High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga.
Luke Hayden
Hayden is the Reds' 30th-ranked prospect. The 22-year-old has a 4.09 ERA in 24 starts with High-A Dayton. The right-hander was taken in the eighth round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
Trevor Kuncl
Kuncl is a St. Xavier High School graduate who has had a fantastic season. He had 20 saves with a 2.25 ERA in 30 games with Double-A Chattanooga.
Jonathan Harmon
The Reds selected Harmon in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He had a 3.45 ERA in 28 2/3 innings this season with High-A Dayton.
The Arizona Fall League will have its first game on October 9th, and the Championship game will be played on November 15th.
You can see the full announcement below:
