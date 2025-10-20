Former Cincinnati Reds Catcher Signs Extension To Remain With Tigers Organization
Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Bryan Pena, agreed to a two-year extension with the Detroit Tigers and will return as a minor league manager, according to Francys Romrero.
Pena served as Detroit's Catching Coordinator in the 2025 season.
The former catcher played for the Reds in 2014 and 2015, slashing .263/.313/.339 with 41 extra-base hits.
Pena was known for being a great teammate.
He also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, and St. Louis Cardinals in his 12-year career.
Pena made his MLB debut on May 23, 2005 with the Braves.
The 43-year-old slashed .259/.299/.351 with 23 home runs in his career.
“I’m a very positive guy, very positive,” Pena told MLive.com when asked about his coaching style in 2020. “I show my emotions but I’m going to tell you the truth.”
The Reds went 76-86 in 2014 and 64-98 in 2015 in the two seasons Pena was with Cincinnati.
You can see the full announcement below:
