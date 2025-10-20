Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Catcher Signs Extension To Remain With Tigers Organization

The former catcher spent two seasons with the Reds.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Brayan Pena is forced out at third base against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning in game two of a doubleheader at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Brayan Pena is forced out at third base against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning in game two of a doubleheader at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images / David Kohl-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Bryan Pena, agreed to a two-year extension with the Detroit Tigers and will return as a minor league manager, according to Francys Romrero.

Pena served as Detroit's Catching Coordinator in the 2025 season.

The former catcher played for the Reds in 2014 and 2015, slashing .263/.313/.339 with 41 extra-base hits.

Pena was known for being a great teammate.

He also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, and St. Louis Cardinals in his 12-year career.

Pena made his MLB debut on May 23, 2005 with the Braves.

The 43-year-old slashed .259/.299/.351 with 23 home runs in his career.

“I’m a very positive guy, very positive,” Pena told MLive.com when asked about his coaching style in 2020. “I show my emotions but I’m going to tell you the truth.”

The Reds went 76-86 in 2014 and 64-98 in 2015 in the two seasons Pena was with Cincinnati.

You can see the full announcement below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster

Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News