Former Reds Executive Explains Why Hunter Greene Could Be Traded This Offseason
The World Series hasn't even begun yet and Hunter Greene's continues to get brought up in trade rumors.
On Thursday, MLB analyst and former Cincinnati Reds executive Jim Bowden put Greene on a list of the top 10 MLB stars most likely to be traded this offseason.
"One thing I do know, if they want to trade him, the Reds could get a huge return with the amount of team control remaining, and the Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox, Yankees, Orioles, and Giants are likely to be interested," Bowden wrote. "I think it would be a huge mistake for them to deal Greene, but we can't ignore the rumors because they're loud and no one is denying them."
The Reds drafted Greene with the second overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. He made his debut on April 22, 2022, against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three runs over five innings.
In his four seasons with Cincinnati, he's started 91 games with an ERA of 3.65 and was named an All-Star in 2024. He also finished 8th in Cy Young voting in 2024.
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall was asked earlier this offseason about potentially trading the former All-Star.
“I don’t want to speculate on anybody that’s going to get traded or not get traded at this point," Krall said.
Greene is under team control for four more seasons and is on a team-friendly deal. While I understand no player should be untouchable and it's always worth listening to offers, it feels like it would be a huge mistake to move on from Greene at this time.
You can see Bowden's full list here.
