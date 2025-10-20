Former Rockies' Top Prospect Could Fill Utility Role For Reds in 2026

Inside The Reds

He's only 26 years old.

Ricky Logan

May 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers outfield Ryan Vilade (50) makes a catch in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park.

When the Cincinnati Reds acquired Ryan Vilade on June 14, the move did not move the needle much in the eyes of the fan base. Despite that, Vilade quietly put together an excellent season in Triple-A Louisville.

For his Major League Career, Vilade has a .141/.200/.188 slash line with one home run. He has played in 28 games for the Rockies, Tigers, Cardinals, and Reds. His minor league numbers give us a better representation of the player that he could be.

In eight minor league seasons, he has a career slash line of .280/.360/.424 with 71 home runs, 35 triples, and 170 doubles. In 2025, the 26-year-old put together one of his best seasons with the Bats. In 65 games, Vilade slashed .296/.381/.536 with 12 home runs, 18 doubles, 35 RBIs, and showed defensive flexibility. 

Vilade played at second base, third base, and the corner outfield spots with Louisville. He gives the Reds a versatile option on defense. He was the Rockies’ fourth-ranked prospect in 2021. Scouts viewed him as a first-round talent when he was taken with the 48th pick in 2017, touting his power, bat-to-ball skills, and plate discipline, drawing comparisons to a young Matt Holiday. Unfortunately for him, he has yet to receive consistent playing time at the Major League level.

The Reds have control of Vilade for the 2026 season. If he can make the team out of spring training, he can give the Reds a player who can fill a utility role with a sizable amount of power in his bat. 

