Former Rockies' Top Prospect Could Fill Utility Role For Reds in 2026
When the Cincinnati Reds acquired Ryan Vilade on June 14, the move did not move the needle much in the eyes of the fan base. Despite that, Vilade quietly put together an excellent season in Triple-A Louisville.
For his Major League Career, Vilade has a .141/.200/.188 slash line with one home run. He has played in 28 games for the Rockies, Tigers, Cardinals, and Reds. His minor league numbers give us a better representation of the player that he could be.
In eight minor league seasons, he has a career slash line of .280/.360/.424 with 71 home runs, 35 triples, and 170 doubles. In 2025, the 26-year-old put together one of his best seasons with the Bats. In 65 games, Vilade slashed .296/.381/.536 with 12 home runs, 18 doubles, 35 RBIs, and showed defensive flexibility.
Vilade played at second base, third base, and the corner outfield spots with Louisville. He gives the Reds a versatile option on defense. He was the Rockies’ fourth-ranked prospect in 2021. Scouts viewed him as a first-round talent when he was taken with the 48th pick in 2017, touting his power, bat-to-ball skills, and plate discipline, drawing comparisons to a young Matt Holiday. Unfortunately for him, he has yet to receive consistent playing time at the Major League level.
The Reds have control of Vilade for the 2026 season. If he can make the team out of spring training, he can give the Reds a player who can fill a utility role with a sizable amount of power in his bat.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast