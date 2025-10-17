Inside The Reds

Kirk Herbstreit’s Brutally Honest Group Chat Name Is All Too Relatable for Reds Fans

Herbstreit brought up the Reds on the Thursday Night Football broadcast.

Greg Kuffner

Kirk Herbstreit speaks on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Kirk Herbstreit speaks on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

NFL and NCAA football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had some relatable words for Reds fans on Thursday's Bengals versus Steelers broadcast.

With the Bengals leading 30-24 in the fourth quarter, Herbstreit brought the Cincinnati Reds.

"There isn't a person wearing white right now that isn't thinking about losing this game 31-30," Herbstreit said. "I am part of a text chain labeled pain from being Reds fans."

It's been tough sledding for Reds fans of late. The Reds made the postseason in 2025 for just the first time since the shortened 2020 season and for the first time in a full season since 2013.

However, with Terry Francona at the helm, the Reds are hoping to make the postseason for the second consecutive season in 2026. They have not won a postseason series since 1995.

Herbstreit is a diehard Reds fan and hasn't been shy about his feelings towards the team when they struggle.

The Reds went 83-79 last season and have an important offseason ahead.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

