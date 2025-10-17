Kirk Herbstreit’s Brutally Honest Group Chat Name Is All Too Relatable for Reds Fans
NFL and NCAA football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had some relatable words for Reds fans on Thursday's Bengals versus Steelers broadcast.
With the Bengals leading 30-24 in the fourth quarter, Herbstreit brought the Cincinnati Reds.
"There isn't a person wearing white right now that isn't thinking about losing this game 31-30," Herbstreit said. "I am part of a text chain labeled pain from being Reds fans."
It's been tough sledding for Reds fans of late. The Reds made the postseason in 2025 for just the first time since the shortened 2020 season and for the first time in a full season since 2013.
However, with Terry Francona at the helm, the Reds are hoping to make the postseason for the second consecutive season in 2026. They have not won a postseason series since 1995.
Herbstreit is a diehard Reds fan and hasn't been shy about his feelings towards the team when they struggle.
The Reds went 83-79 last season and have an important offseason ahead.
