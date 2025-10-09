Reds Reliever Emilio Pagan Sheds Light on Mindset Ahead of Free Agency
The Reds have an important offseason ahead of them. Emilio Pagan, who will be a free agent this offseason after signing a two-year, $16 million deal in 2023, is interested in returning to Cincinnati.
Pagan is coming off a career-best season where he had 32 saves for the Reds. After Ian Gibaut blew a save on Opening Day, Pagan locked down the closer role for the rest of the season.
"I'd love to be back and run it back with them and take another run at it," Pagan told The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer. "Nothing's guaranteed in this game. So we'll see what happens...I love these guys. They know that."
Pagan will turn 35 next season, and it would be a surprise to see Cincinnati's front office pay what he is likely to demand on the open market.
"I know where I want to play," Pagan continued. "I want to play here. And hopefully we can figure that out."
The closer appeared in a career-high 70 games for the Reds this season and had an ERA of 2.88. He will have numerous suitors in free agency.
If Pagan were to take a team-friendly deal, I could see a world where he's back with the Reds. However, that feels unlikely, and it feels more and more like Tony Santillan could be in line to be the closer next season.
