Instant Analysis: What Sonny Gray Trade Means for Cincinnati Reds

The St Louis Cardinals appear to be committing to the bit and are trying to rebuild this offseason. A former Cincinnati Reds pitcher is on the move and it will take him out of the NL Central.

The Cardinals traded Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The Cardinals will receive two pitching prospects in the deal, while they will also be sending $20 million to the Red Sox to pay down part of Gray’s salary for 2026.

This is the first of what should be a handful of moves that may remove the Cardinals from the Reds path to winning the NL Central, at least in 2026.

Lefty Brandon Clarke and righty Richard Fitts are headed to St. Louis. Fitts was ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the Red Sox system before the 2025 season, according to Baseball America.

Gray had an up-and-down year in 2025. He had a 4.28 ERA in 180 2/3 innings for St Louis. The righty didn’t miss a start and actually had the best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the NL.

He is owed $35 million in 2026, so Boston will still be on the hook for $15 million. Gray also has a mutual option for $30 million for 2027.

The Cardinals are currently looking for someone to trade for Nolan Arenado as well as multiple other players. They may look very different in 2026.

