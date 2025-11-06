Cincinnati Reds Should Target Available American League Slugger
The Cincinnati Reds need to improve their offense this offseason, and trading for Angels outfielder Taylor Ward would greatly help.
The Angels are currently looking to move one of their outfielders.
"I would say a better than 50/50 chance they move one of their significant veteran outfielders," MLB Network's Jon Morosi said.
Ward is set to become a free agent, so in theory, he shouldn't cost as much as a player with multiple years of control left. On top of that, the Reds would be able to offer Ward a Qualifying Offer after the 2026 season, which, if he doesn't accept, would turn into a nice draft pick.
The Reds drafted infielder Sal Stewart with the compensation draft pick they got when Nick Castellanos declined their Qualifying Offer.
Cincinnati's lineup currently lacks power, and Ward could provide pop in the middle of the order. He slashed .228/.317/.475 with 79 extra-base hits last season, including 36 home runs.
More importantly, he doesn't have drastic splits. The 31-year-old has an OPS of .746 over his career against right-handed pitching and .824 against left-handed pitching. In 2025, he hit lefties much better and had an OPS of .918 against lefties.
Defensively, Ward isn't a Gold Glove winner, but he also isn't a big negative. The outfielder has 0 Outs Above Average in the 2025 season. While he wouldn't improve the outfield defense, he certainly isn't a liability out there.
Ward played 152 games in left field last season. The Reds are looking for a left fielder.
"Left field, we mixed and matched a lot with Hays being either DH only or on the IL a few times," Francona said on the Reds Hot Stove on Wednesday night. "We’ve got to figure that one out. Maybe that’s a place we can make a bit of jump."
It's a match made in heaven.
