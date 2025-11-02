Sal Stewart's Breakout Season Signals a Bright Future in Cincinnati
Sal Stewart put together a season to remember in 2025. The 21-year-old began the season down in Double-A, with the Chattanooga Lookouts. In 80 games in Double-A, Stewart slashed .306/.377/.473 with 10 home runs, 19 doubles, and 44 RBIs. He was awarded the Southern League's Most Valuable Player, named the Southern League’s Top MLB Prospect, and a Southern League All-Star. He was named to the MLB Futures Game roster, along with fellow Reds' prospect Alfredo Duno, during the All-Star break.
The Reds promoted Stewart to Triple-A on July 18 and went 1-4 with a stolen base in his debut. One month into the campaign, he was officially Cincinnati's top prospect. In 38 games in Louisville, he matched his Double-A home run total with 10, slashed .315/.394/.629, hit 15 doubles, and had 36 RBIs. It was only a matter of time before fans were demanding his promotion to help a Reds team severely lacking power and fighting for a playoff spot.
On September 1, Stewart made his Major League debut with the Cincinnati Reds against the Toronto Blue Jays. He went 1-3 with a run scored, playing first base. The Reds added Ke'Bryan Hayes at the trade deadline to shore up defense at the position, which raised questions about where Stewart will play. He played 11 games at first base and six at third base. In 18 games, he slashed .255/.293/.545 with five home runs and eight RBIs. In limited playing time, he provided a spark to help get the Reds into the postseason for the first time since 2020.
In the postseason, the 21-year-old became the youngest Red to record a hit in the playoffs. He went 2-4 with a walk and an RBI in his only appearance versus the Dodgers. The Reds were swept in two games in Los Angeles.
Stewart will be a name to look out for next season. If he can improve off the season he had in 2025, he could be a serious threat to win the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2026. He began 2025 as the 84th-ranked prospect in baseball; he climbed all the way up to 31 to end the season. Defensively, he showed flexibility in learning first base; he can play third base and second base. I'm looking for potentially another breakout year from him in 2026.
