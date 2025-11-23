Cincinnati Reds Prospect Had Spectacular 2025 Season

The Cincinnati Reds spent a sizeable amount of money in the 2024 international signing period. Headlined by outfielder Adolfo Sanchez and shortstop Naibel Mariano in terms of spending. A few players from that class have turned into solid prospects for the Reds, with Sanchez being the team's 11th-ranked prospect. A player who has caught my attention is Pablo Nunez.

Nunez signed in 2024 out of Maracay, Venezuela, at 17. A mid-tier signing for the Reds, not a lot of hype went into him, compared to the bigger signings of Sanchez and Mariano. His scouting report showed him having excellent ball-to-ball skills and sneaky power for his slender 5'11" 145-pound frame. He debuted that season in the Dominican Summer League with the Rojos. In 46 games, he slashed .257/.371/.343 with nine extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases. A decent season to build on.

He did build on his 2024 season. The Venezuelan outfielder set a record for the highest on-base percentage for qualified hitters in Dominican Summer League history. In 36 games, Nunez slashed .327/.542/.413 with 16 stolen bases, 41 walks, and just six strikeouts. He had six extra-base hits and hit his first home run as a professional this season. An impressive 26.1 walk percentage, a 170 wRC+, and his being named an All-Star and moving up to the Reds' complex in Arizona.

The Reds' prospect signed this winter to the Australian Baseball League's Sydney Blue Sox. While being one of the youngest players in the league, he is impressing there as well. In seven games, the lefty is slashing .400/.500/.480 with two doubles. His defense has been on display as well, throwing a runner out at the plate from center field for a double play.

Nunez will begin the 2026 season in the Arizona Complex League. If he shows the same progression that he has up to this point, he may be an early candidate to get promoted to Daytona in Low-A.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



