Reds Add Pair of Players in Minor League Portion of Rule 5 Draft
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds made a couple of selections in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings on Wednesday afternoon. Both are from the Milwaukee Brewers.
They also lost first baseman Jock Rodgers, who the Washington Nationals selected.
The Reds selected left-handed pitcher Nate Peterson and first baseman Zavier Warren.
Peterson was an eighth-round pick for the Brewers in the 2022 MLB Draft. He’s mainly a four-seam fastball-slider combination pitcher, but does have a changeup he works in. He made it to the Triple-A level last year and pitched in three games.
Warren was a third-round pick by the Brewers in the 2020 MLB Draft. He has spent the last four seasons in Double-A, with a slugging percentage over .400 just once. Scouts like his glove but question whether the power will ever develop. He has participated in the Arizona Fall League in past years.
Minor league player selections do not have to be added to the active roster in order for the Reds to retain them.
