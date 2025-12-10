Reds Add Pair of Players in Minor League Portion of Rule 5 Draft

The Cincinnati Reds made a couple of selections in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings on Wednesday afternoon. Both are from the Milwaukee Brewers.

They also lost first baseman Jock Rodgers, who the Washington Nationals selected.

The Reds selected left-handed pitcher Nate Peterson and first baseman Zavier Warren.

Peterson was an eighth-round pick for the Brewers in the 2022 MLB Draft. He’s mainly a four-seam fastball-slider combination pitcher, but does have a changeup he works in. He made it to the Triple-A level last year and pitched in three games.

Warren was a third-round pick by the Brewers in the 2020 MLB Draft. He has spent the last four seasons in Double-A, with a slugging percentage over .400 just once. Scouts like his glove but question whether the power will ever develop. He has participated in the Arizona Fall League in past years.

Minor league player selections do not have to be added to the active roster in order for the Reds to retain them.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



