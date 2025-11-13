Two Reds Prospects Shine in Game One of Arizona Fall League Playoffs

Cincinnati Reds prospects Alfredo Duno and Leo Balcazar led the Javelinas to an 8-7 win in Game 1 of the Arizona Fall League Playoffs on Wednesday night.

Duno went 1-5, but hit a three-run home run on a 3-0 count. The blast went 445 feet and was hit 112.5 mph off the bat.

Balacazar, who has had a fantastic season in the fall, went 1-4 with a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning. That go-ahead single proved to be all the Javelinas would need to take Game 1 of the series.

Reds prospects Trevor Kuncl and Kevin Abel also appeared in Wednesday night's contest. Kuncl gave up one run on two hits in 1 1/3 innings. Abel gave up one hit and struck out a batter in his scoreless inning of work.

The Javelinas are back in action on Thursday night at 6:30 MST.

You can watch highlights of last night's game below:

3-0 count, Alfredo Duno gets the green light to BLAST OFF.



The @Reds' No. 2 prospect wallops one 445 ft at 112.5 mph for Peoria. pic.twitter.com/IrTdZwSp5p — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 13, 2025

LEOOOO!!!



Reds No. 23 prospect Leo Balcazar drives in the go-ahead run and leads the Javelinas to a 8-7 victory! pic.twitter.com/XCzxML90iA — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 13, 2025

