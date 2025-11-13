Two Reds Prospects Shine in Game One of Arizona Fall League Playoffs
In this story:
Cincinnati Reds prospects Alfredo Duno and Leo Balcazar led the Javelinas to an 8-7 win in Game 1 of the Arizona Fall League Playoffs on Wednesday night.
Duno went 1-5, but hit a three-run home run on a 3-0 count. The blast went 445 feet and was hit 112.5 mph off the bat.
Balacazar, who has had a fantastic season in the fall, went 1-4 with a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning. That go-ahead single proved to be all the Javelinas would need to take Game 1 of the series.
Reds prospects Trevor Kuncl and Kevin Abel also appeared in Wednesday night's contest. Kuncl gave up one run on two hits in 1 1/3 innings. Abel gave up one hit and struck out a batter in his scoreless inning of work.
The Javelinas are back in action on Thursday night at 6:30 MST.
You can watch highlights of last night's game below:
