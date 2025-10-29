Inside The Reds

13-Year-Old Arrested After Marty Brennaman Statue Vandalized Outside of Reds' Stadium

The Cincinnati Police Department announced the news on Tuesday.

Greg Kuffner

Amanda and Marty Brennaman unveil the bronze statue of Marty at Crosley Terrace, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati.
Amanda and Marty Brennaman unveil the bronze statue of Marty at Crosley Terrace, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection of the vandalism of the Marty Brennaman statue located right outside of Great American Ball Park, the Cincinnati Police Department told WLWT on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, the Cincinnati Police Department released a video and asked the public for help in identifying the person of interest who vandalized the statue.

Brennaman was the radio voice for the Reds from 1974 until he ultimately retired after the 2019 season. He is not only in the Reds Hall of Fame, but he is also in the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame.

The statue of Brennaman was revealed before a game on September 6.

His legendary phrase, “And this one belongs to the Reds,” became the soundtrack to Cincinnati victories.

For more information, you can read WLWT's full article here.

The Reds went 83-79 in 2025 and made the postseason for the first time since 2020. They fell in two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card Series.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

