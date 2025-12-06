Ben Stiller Pays Homage to Reds Minor League Affiliate During New York Knicks Game

Actor Ben Stiller sat courtside at Madison Square Garden on Friday night for a game between the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz. However, that isn't the headline. The headline is that he was wearing a Dayton Dragons quarter zip jacket.

The Dragons are the Reds' High-A minor league affiliate.

It's the second time this week that the Reds and a celebrity have been in the news.

In a recent episode of the New Heights Podcast with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, George Clooney told a story about a hilarious encounter with Reds ownership.

"I was speaking in front of a couple of thousand people," Clooney said. "The owner of the Cincinnati Reds came out and you know I had a couple of tryouts for the Reds when I was younger. He came up and read my scouting report, and it was the most humiliating thing you've ever heard in your life."

Clooney was born in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1961 and is known to be a big fan of the Reds.

You can see Stiller's jacket below:

Ben Stiller wearing Dayton Dragons gear courtside at a Knicks game!? https://t.co/SXjhasBoX1 pic.twitter.com/E7t7DJLMZV — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) December 6, 2025

