Cincinnati Reds Announce Star-Studded 2026 Bobblehead Schedule
CINCINNATI — If there is one way to draw fans into Great American Ballpark, bobblehead giveaways are one of the best ways to do so.
Some of the biggest crowds of the season in 2025 were on such giveaways. 31,188 fans showed up for the switch-hitting Elly De La Cruz bobblehead on April 12. He hit a grand slam in his second at-bat. An Elly De La Cruz bobblehead night in 2024 brought in 42,427 fans in an attempt to get the collectible. That day set a new weekday attendance record, excluding Opening Day.
In 2026, there will be seven separate bobblehead giveaways. The two that will create the most buzz will be on April 11, with a Noelvi Marte "Wall Catch" bobblehead, and on September 5 with an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead.
The other bobbleheads announced for next season will be a Star Wars bobblehead on May 9, Ke'Bryan Hayes Gold Glove bobblehead on May 23, Spencer Steer Baseball Card bobblehead on May 30, Andrew Abbott bobblehead day on June 13, and a Terry Francona bobblehead on August 1.
Stay tuned as we get closer to the start of the season as more promotions are announced.
