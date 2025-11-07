Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Announce Star-Studded 2026 Bobblehead Schedule

Make sure to get yours!

Ricky Logan

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte jumps at the wall to rob a Pittsburgh Pirates home run in the ninth inning.
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte jumps at the wall to rob a Pittsburgh Pirates home run in the ninth inning. / The Enquirer/Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — If there is one way to draw fans into Great American Ballpark, bobblehead giveaways are one of the best ways to do so.

Some of the biggest crowds of the season in 2025 were on such giveaways. 31,188 fans showed up for the switch-hitting Elly De La Cruz bobblehead on April 12. He hit a grand slam in his second at-bat. An Elly De La Cruz bobblehead night in 2024 brought in 42,427 fans in an attempt to get the collectible. That day set a new weekday attendance record, excluding Opening Day.

In 2026, there will be seven separate bobblehead giveaways. The two that will create the most buzz will be on April 11, with a Noelvi Marte "Wall Catch" bobblehead, and on September 5 with an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead. 

The other bobbleheads announced for next season will be a Star Wars bobblehead on May 9, Ke'Bryan Hayes Gold Glove bobblehead on May 23, Spencer Steer Baseball Card bobblehead on May 30, Andrew Abbott bobblehead day on June 13, and a Terry Francona bobblehead on August 1. 

Stay tuned as we get closer to the start of the season as more promotions are announced.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster


Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram


Published
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

Home/News