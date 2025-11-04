Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Named Finalist for Prestigious Award
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona was named one of three finalists for the Baseball Writers' Association of America National League Manager of the Year.
Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy and Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thompson were the other two finalists.
Francona was hired by Cincinnati last October after they let go of manager David Bell.
The 66-year-old helped the Reds make the postseason for the first time 2020 and just the second time since 2013. The Reds fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in two games in the National League Wild Card Series.
Francona has managed 3,784 games in his career and has a career record of 2033-1751.
He is a two-time World Series Champion and is just the 12th manager in Major League history to lead three or more teams to the postseason.
Francona is no stranger to this award, having won the American League Manager of the Year award three times in his career.
The winner will be announced on November 11 on MLB Network.
You can see the team's full announcement below:
