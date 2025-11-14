Cincinnati Reds Predicted to Address Major Weakness in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Reds need to address their lack of power offensively this offseason.

Will Laws and Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated predicted where the top 50 available free agents would sign this offseason.

The duo predicted the Reds to sign former Ryan O'Hearn. O'Hearn had a ridiculous first half with Baltimore last season, slashing .283/.374/.463 with 29 extra-base hits, includin 13 home runs.

He was traded to the San Diego at the trade deadline and cooled down, slashing .276/.350/.387. He had just four home runs with the Padres.

"There’s a good chance 2025 will be the only year he ever makes it to the All-Star Game, and a true World Series contender will likely want more from his position," they wrote. "But the lefty’s bat-to-ball skill and commendable defense at least gives him a high production floor."

The 32-year-old played in 71 games at first base, two games in left field, 20 games in right field, and was the designated hitter 50 times during the 2025 season.

ESPN projects O'Hearn to sign for two years, $27 million, which is the kind of contract the Reds can afford.

With Sal Stewart in line to be Cincinnati's first baseman of the future, O'Hearn would fill in mostly at the DH spot for the Reds. While he would certainly improve their offense, I'd like them to go after someone with slightly more production.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



