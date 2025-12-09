Door Appears Open for Kyle Schwarber to Pick Reds Over Phillies

Could Kyle Schwarber pick the Reds over the Phillies? The Philadelphia Enquirer thinks it could happen.

While they maintain that the Phillies remain the favorite to land Schwarber, they could also see a scenario in which Schwarber signs with the Reds.

"Hey, it's possible," they wrote. Stranger things have happened in the big wide world of free agency, especially when a player realizes the chance to bat in the middle of his hometown team's lineup for a nine-figure payday."

It feels unlikely that Schwarber would take much of a hometown discount to play for the Reds as this is likely his last chance at a big, multi-year contract since he is already 32.

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski had some interesting comments regarding his team's free agents and possibly moving on if certain guys don't sign by a certain timeframe.

"It's hard to really tell people 100% what you're looking to do when a lot of your team is in free agency," Dombrowski said. That's what we've been trying to clarify. We've had a lot of conversations, but some of them haven't moved forward in some cases. Now if we need to, we would move forward."

If the Reds were able to pry Schwarber away from the Phillies, it would stand as the biggest free-agent signing in franchise history.

You can see the full article here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



