Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder Agrees to New Deal With Royals

Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India agreed to a one year, $8 million deal with the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Many thought India could possibly get non-tendered this offseason, after he struggled in 2025. After the Reds traded India and Joey Wiemer to the Royals for Brady Singer last offseason, Indian slashed just .233/.323/.346 with 38 extra-base hits last season in 136 games. It was India's worst OPS in a season in his young career.

India hit .253 over four seasons with the Reds. He had his best season in 2021 when he won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

The Reds drafted India with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida. He made his MLB debut on April 1, 2021, against the St. Louis Cardinals, going 2-4.

India is under team control through the 2026 season. He will look to have a bounce-back season for Kansas City in 2026.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



