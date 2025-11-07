Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Claimed by Atlanta Braves
Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Michael Siani was claimed by the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.
Siani spent the last two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared in 19 games last season, slashing .235/.316/.235.
The 26-year-old was drafted by the Reds in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of William Penn Charter School.
He was with the Reds organization from 2018 to 2023.
Siani is an elite defensive outfielder but has struggled offensively throughout his career. The outfielder has slashed just .221/.277/.270 over 160 games and 383 plate appearances in the major leagues.
Siani is a nice piece to have on a team that doesn't need much offensive bench depth. He can be used late in games with his speed and defensive ability. However, it still feels like he is a long shot to make Atlanta's opening day roster for the 2026 season.
Opening Day for the 2026 season is on Thursday, March 26.
