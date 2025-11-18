Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Frankie Montas was designated for assignment by the New York Mets this week.

Montas, 32, was 4-8 with a 5.01 ERA in 19 starts for the Reds during the 2024 season. The Reds traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline that season. In that deal, the Reds got back outfielder Joey Wiemer, who they then packaged with Jonathan India in the Brady Singer deal last offseason.

The veteran signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Mets last offseason.

He made just nine starts for New York last season and had an ERA of over six.

The right-hander has spent time with the Athletics, New York Yankees, Reds, Brewers, Mets, and Chicago White Sox over his 10-year MLB career.

He made his MLB debut on September 2, 2015, tossing a scoreless inning with a strikeout against the Minnesota Twins.

Montas is not someone who would make much sense for the Reds to bring back.

