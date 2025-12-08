It's the offseason, and it feels like a very important one for the Cincinnati Reds, who are looking to make it back to the postseason for the second consecutive year in 2026 for the first time since they made it in 2012 and 2013.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden, who was a former General Manager of the Reds, came up with 12 major free agent signings that he'd like to see happen during the offseason.

One of them involved the Reds. Bowden said the Reds should sign Kyle Schwarber to a 5-year, $160 million contract.

"Signing Schwarber, who grew up in Middletown, Ohio, would shock baseball and be a game-changer for the Reds' offense and their clubhouse," Bowden wrote. "I think he probably returns to the Phillies, but I can wish this for Reds fans, can't I?"

There have been numerous projections this offseason that project Schwarber to get around $30 million per year. This would not only put Schwarber over that but also give him a fifth year, which his camp is most likely pushing for.

Schwarber is going to be in his upper 30s by the time his next deal runs out. This is most likely his last chance to sign a big contract.

If it takes a fifth year to make it happen, the Reds should still be aggressive and do whatever it takes to get Schwarber to sign on the dotted line.

You can see Bowden's full wish list of free agent signings here.

