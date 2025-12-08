MLB Insider Offers Encouraging Update on Reds' Pursuit of Kyle Schwarber

CINCINNATI — The Kyle Schwarber sweepstakes is in full swing. Yes, the Reds are interested, but they have plenty of competition.

Schwarber finished second in Major League Baseball last season with 56 home runs. He also led the league with 132 RBI.

MLB insider Jon Heyman shared the latest on Schwarber from the winter meetings. While the Reds are interested, they are just one of many teams hoping to land the All-Star power hitter.

The Phillies, Pirates, Mets, Red Sox and Orioles were also mentioned by Heyman as possible suiters for Schwarber.

We also know that the Pirates have offered him a four-year contract according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

It's worth noting that Schwarber is from Middletown, just 40 miles north of Cincinnati.

"That's the hometown team for him," Heyman said of the Reds. "You would think that would be a lure for him. We do know that he loves his hometown and loves his past. I would say that Cincinnati's got a shot at this. I'm giving the Reds a bit of a chance here."

Watch Heyman's entire MLB Network segment below:

Probably the favorite = Phillies

The interesting wild card = Mets

Have a chance = Reds@JonHeyman weighs in on the Kyle Schwarber market as the Winter Meetings get underway.



MLB Network + @CohnReznick pic.twitter.com/qpZ87EP2yH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 8, 2025

