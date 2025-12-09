MLB Legend Hopes to Recruit Kyle Schwarber, Believes Reds Should Make Splash in Free Agency

With all of the rumors surrounding the Reds and Kyle Schwarber, there is a Hall of Famer who would like to get involved to help sign the free agent slugger.

"I want to try to talk to him," Larkin told The Enquirer. "I want to try to recruit his ass."

Larkin obviously knows a thing or two about playing for his hometown team.

"I don't know how important it is for him to play at home, but I know how important it is to play at home."

The Reds' legend believes now is the right time to put your chips on the table and make a big move.

"This team right here is ready to win. I mean, they went to the postseason this year. I feel like this would be a significant move if you're trying to overtake the Cubs, if you're trying to move past the Brewers, if you get that guy in the middle of your lineup."

Larkin is correct. This is the exact kind of move that moves the needle for a team to get over the hump, especially for a club that struggled on offense in 2025.

But what about the budget?

"There are creative ways to defer money, payment, just to get him in the house, man. I deferred money back when I was playing."

When fans and former players are pleading for one move, it’s on the organization to find a way to deliver.

