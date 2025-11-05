Nick Krall Shares Disappointing News About Reds Offseason Approach
The Cincinnati Reds have an important offseason ahead of them. On Tuesday, Reds President of Nick Krall spoke to reporters and shed some light on the 2026 payroll.
“Our 2026 payroll will be around the same as our payroll from 2025," Krall told reporters.
While this is disappointing news to hear for fans, it doesn't really come as a big surprise.
The Reds are coming off of a season where they went 83-79 and made the postseason for the first time since 2020. Their starting pitching was among the best in all of baseball. However, their offense struggled mightily. Cincinnati needs to find a way to improve titsoffense this offseason.
With Krall's comments, guys like Kyle Tucker, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Bregman, and Pete Alonso are likely off the table.
Instead, it's likely the Reds will try to make trades to improve their offense, as well as relying on guys like Matt McLain and Spencer Steer to have a bounce-back season in 2026.
In the next couple of days, we expect to hear whether the Reds exercise the options on Scott Barlow, Brent Suter, and Austin Hays.
The Reds have not won a playoff series since 1995. After making it back this season, their goals should be higher for the 2026 season.
