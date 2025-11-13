Ohio Governor Mike Dewine Chimes in on Possible Reds Free Agent Target

Free agent Kyle Schwarber has been getting loads of attention this offseason. Ever since his comments back in July about how he would love to play for the Reds, fans have been hoping it could become a reality this offseason.

“Being a baseball fan and growing up and watching Cincinnati baseball for your whole youth, that’s how you fall in love with baseball, I think it would draw your attention, right?” Schwarber told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber. “Being able to play for your childhood team is something that I think it’d be awesome.”

On Thursday morning, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined the fun.

"The Reds signing Kyle Schwarber would add power to the lineup and bring a Middletown native back to Southwest Ohio," DeWine tweeted.

The Reds need offense and Schwarber would undoubtedly be a bat they could insert in the middle of the order.

The Cincinnati native played in all 162 games for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025, slashing .240/.365/.563 with 81 extra-base hits, including a career-high 56 home runs.

As much as fans and the Governor would like the Reds to sign the slugger, it certainly feels like a long shot unless he's willing to take a huge hometown discount.

