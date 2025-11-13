Reds Add Experienced Voice From Divisional Opponent

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Thursday afternoon that they have named Oscar Marin as their new bullpen coach.

Marin previously served as the Pittsburgh Pirates' pitching coach from 2020 to 2025.

Before joining the Pirates, Marin served as the bullpen coach for the Texas Rangers during the 2019 season.

From 2010 to 2018, the 42-year-old spent his time working his way up the ranks through the minor league ranks with the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

Marin played baseball in college for Los Angeles Valley College before transferring to Arkansas-Little Rock for his final two seasons.

The Reds have had a number of staff changes this offseason. Bill Haselman was named catching coach. Haselman served as the Red Sox's interim first base coach in 2004 under manager Terry Francona. He last coached with the Angels in 2023.

Mike Napoli was promoted to assistant bench coach. Napoli joined Cincinnati's staff when Francona was hired as manager last offseason.

Bench coach Brad Mills decided to retire. The 68-year-old has worked as Francona’s bench coach at nearly every stop in his career. He served as the Houston Astros manager from 2010 to 2012 and also spent time with the Phillies, Expos, Red Sox, Guardians, and Reds.

Third-base coach JR House left to go to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

You see the team's announcement below:

The #Reds have named Oscar Marin as Bullpen Coach on the Major League staff. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 13, 2025

