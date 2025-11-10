Reds Announce Return of Fan-Favorite Event in Downtown Cincinnati
Cincinnati – After a two-year hiatus, Redsfest, presented by PNC and benefiting the Reds Community Fund is back for 2026.
The newly renovated Cincinnati Convention Center, formerly Duke Energy Center, will play host to the two-day event on Friday, January 16, and Saturday, January 17. Friday's times will be from 3:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Saturday will be from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Two-day tickets will be sold for $40 for adults and $25 for children 12 years and younger. Kids aged three and under will have free admission. One-day tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for kids.
The first 10,000 fans to arrive each day will receive a special Redsfest drawstring bag and a sticker sheet. Season ticket holders will receive complimentary admission.
The 2026 Prestige AV and Creative Services Rick Steiner Memorial Poker Tournament presented by BetMGM, benefiting the Reds Community Fund, will be on Saturday in the Grand Ballroom on the third floor. Tables will feature current and former Reds players, coaches, broadcasters, or local celebrities.
Fans are encouraged to volunteer for the event. More than 400 volunteers are needed per day to help ensure a safe and fun environment for all fans of all ages. Volunteers will receive a free meal voucher, a parking stipend, and two tickets to a game in 2026.
Redsfest is a great way for fans to get together to meet other fans, social media personalities, and more importantly, celebrate the Reds with players and other key members from within the organization together. Fans can engage in Q&As with players and staff, play games, and more. Appearances have yet to be determined as of now. Stay tuned for more announcements and updates.
You can volunteer for Redsfest at Reds.com/Redsfest
More information on the Poker Tournament can be found at Reds.com/Poker
Purchase your ticket at Reds.com/Redsfest
