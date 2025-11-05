Reds Announce Spring Training Schedule, Featuring an Unusual Opponent
The Cincinnati Reds announced their 2026 spring training schedule, and it features a unique opponent, the Cuban National Team. They will face Cuba on March 4, while Cuba prepares for the World Baseball Classic.
There will be 28 exhibition games featuring a Major League team facing a World Baseball Classic team during Spring Training.
The Reds open Spring Training with a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on February 21.
Also of note, the Reds will play the Giants in Scottsdale on March 19 as part of MLB’s 2026 Spring Breakout games.
Before Opening Day on March 26, the Reds will travel to Milwaukee to play two exhibition games against the Brewers on Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24.
Cincinnati plays its home games at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona. They share the park with the Cleveland Guardians.
The Reds host the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day on March 26th.
You can see the full spring training schedule below:
