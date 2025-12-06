Reds Front Office Executive Leaves to Take Role With Giants
In this story:
Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Curt Casali retired earlier this season and took a job with the team's front office.
On Friday, it was reported that Casali has taken a position on Buster Posey's staff with the San Francisco Giants. He will be a special advisor in San Francisco's front office.
Casali played with the Reds across three seasons from 2018 to 2020. In his three years with Cincinnati, he hit the ball well, slashing .247/.336/.402 with 42 extra-base hits. He often shared playing time with Tucker Barnhart in his time with the Reds.
The 36-year-old also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants, and the Seattle Mariners in his 11-year career.
Casali played in 41 games for the Giants in 2024, but he did not appear in a game last season before retiring.
The Reds finished the season 83-79 and made the postseason for the first time since 2020 and the first full season since 2013. However, they fell in two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card series.
