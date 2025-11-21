Reds Legend Joey Votto Expected to Return to Baseball in New Role

Former Cincinnati Reds legend and first baseman Joey Votto is drawing interest from several different MLB media partners, according to Front Office Sports.

While Votto was with the Reds, he would occasionally hop in the TV booth and help call games for a couple of innings, which fans loved.

"The free agent is drawing interest from several members of MLB’s new lineup of media partners, sources say," Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports wrote. "That expanded lineup now includes NBC Sports, Netflix, ESPN, Fox Sports, TBS, and MLB Network."

In 2014, Votto dressed up as a Canadian Mountie to do an interview with MLB Network's Intentional Talk.

The 42-year-old has always had a bit of a quirky personality, one that fans have grown to love, which is why he would be an excellent fit for television.

Votto slashed .294/.409/.511 with 356 home runs in his 17-year career with Cincinnati. He won the National League MVP award in 2012 and was a six-time All-Star.

We haven't seen or heard much from Votto since he retired, but it sounds like that could be changing relatively soon.

You can read the Front Office's full article here.

