Reds Outfielder Noelvi Marte Beats MLB Star in Home Run Derby

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte participated and won the 2025 La Gente Del Barrio Home Run Derby on Saturday afternoon in Miami at loanDepot Park.

He knocked out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the final round to win.

Elly De La Cruz was originally set to compete in the event, but ended up sitting out, which isn't a surprise since he has been rehabbing his quad all offseason.

Le Gente Del Barrio translates to The People of the Neighborhood. The event aims to blend music, baseball, and Latin culture in an all-day event. Proceeds from the event will go to various Latin charities, including the La Gente del Barrio Foundation, the VG27 Foundation, and various youth groups across the United States and Latin America.

Other participants in the home run derby included Randy Arozarena, Ketel Marte, O'Neil Cruz, Junior Caminero, Geraldo Perdomo, Jose Ramirez, and Carlos Santana, according to Marlins beat writer Kevin Barral.

You can see the full post below.

Noelvi Marte is the winner of the 2025 La Gente Del Barrio HR derby! https://t.co/UZnngrLRuC — BaseballToday (@BaseballToday03) December 6, 2025

