Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Picks Up Major Award Recognition

The Cincinnati Reds were led to their first postseason appearance since 2020 by their starting rotation. Left-handed starter Andrew Abbott had a lot to do with that.

On Wednesday night, he was recognized for his fantastic season. Abbott was voted eighth in the National League Cy Young voting. He received a fourth-place vote from Charles Odum of The Associated Press. Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer and C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic both voted Abbott fifth place.

Paul Skenes won the award with all 30 first-place votes.

Abbott went 10-7 with a 2.87 ERA in a career-high 29 starts and a career-high 1661/3 innings pitched. He was also named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

The Reds dugout showed Abbott all sort of love when they found out he would be an All-Star for the first time in his career.

"It just erupted. I got showered with ice, bubble gum, everything that guys could get their hands on," Abbott told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "It was fantastic. Just being around the guys, it felt like I was in Triple-A getting called up to the big leagues, so it was definitely a wholesome moment.”

The Reds selected Abbott in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut against the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, throwing six shutout innings.

You can see the full results here.

