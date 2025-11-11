Reds Prospect Shines With Huge Night in Dominican Winter League
In this story:
It was a big night in the Dominican Winter League for Reds prospect Hector Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, who is playing for Leones del Escogido, played left field and went 2-3 with a home run.
In six games, the 21-year-old is 5-20 with an extra-base hit and a stolen base. The outfielder is Cincinnati's No. 9-ranked prospect.
"Rodriguez has always been hitterish from the left side of the plate," MLB Pipeline wrote." He’s at his best when he’s more gap-to-gap and sending line drives to all fields. He has started to tap into more power and it’s shown up more to his pull side. He is an aggressive hitter who chases out of the zone frequently but keeps the swing-and-miss in check, with a strikeout rate under 15 percent in his career to date. The hope is he’ll become a better hitter as he climbs the ladder and pitchers are around the zone more, with the concern being that better pitchers will be able to exploit his free-swinging tendencies."
Rodriguez played in 135 games last season between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville, slashing .283/.336/.450 with 46 extra-base hits and 15 stolen bases.
He was acquired from the New York Mets along with right-handed pitcher Jose Acuna in 2022 in exchange for outfielder Tyler Naquin.
Rodriguez will have a chance to play himself onto the Opening Day roster next season.
You can watch his home run below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4