Reds Prospects Take Center Stage in Arizona Fall Stars Showcase
The 19th annual Arizona Fall League All-Star game was played on Sunday night. Eight top-100 prospects were selected for the event, three of them being from the Cincinnati Reds.
None of the Reds' players were named starters for the event. Cam Collier led the way for the Reds, going 1-2 with a strikeout. Collier has seen his struggles in the Fall League, batting just .203 with a .649 OPS. His single was 113 miles per hour off the bat. Later in the game, Collier fouled a ball off his knee. He struck out later in the at-bat and had a noticeable limp. He was replaced defensively in the following half-inning.
Alfredo Duno came into the game in the top of the sixth as a pinch hitter. He walked and advanced to second on a balk. Leo Balcazar pinch-hit for Nacho Alvarez Jr., also drawing a walk. Balcazar reached on an error in the ninth, later scoring on a single by Patrick Clohisy. Rhett Lowder did not pitch in the game, although he was selected to the team.
The American League defeated the National League 5-4. Peoria is back in action on Monday night, with three games left before the playoffs.
