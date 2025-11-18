Report: Cincinnati Reds Make Important Decision on Top 10 Prospect

The Cincinnati Reds protected their eighth-ranked prospect ahead of Tuesday's deadline, according to Francys Romero. Shortstop Edwin Arroyo was officially added to the 40-man roster, avoiding the possibility of being selected in Major League Baseball's Rule 5 Draft.

While not known for his bat, Arroyo slashed .284/.345/.371 with 30 extra-base hits. He did struggle a bit defensively, committing 17 errors, but that was down from his 2023 total of 22. The 22-year-old is known for having a slick glove and being an above-average defender.

Arroyo could have been in Triple-A this season, had he not missed the entirety of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury that required surgery. The switch-hitting shortstop was acquired by the Reds in 2022, being a centerpiece alongside Noelvi Marte in the Luis Castillo trade with Seattle.

Arroyo is slated to begin 2026 in Triple-A. He may be a legitimate call-up option mid-season. His defense is Major League quality right now. If his bat can improve, he can be a serviceable addition to the Reds next season. He may also be a backup plan should Elly De La Cruz continue to struggle with defense at shortstop and they choose to make a move there.

