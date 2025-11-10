Report: Reds Make Decision About Elly De La Cruz's Future
If you thought there was a chance the Reds were going to move Elly De La Cruz to a new position after leading the league in errors for the second consecutive season, think again.
Charlie Goldsmith reported on Monday afternoon that De La Cruz will be Cincinnati's shortstop in 2026 and they have no plans for him to change positions.
"Elly De La Cruz will be the Reds’ shortstop again in 2026, according to sources," Goldsmith wrote.
Goldsmith said the Reds plan to give De La Cruz more off days and more days off in the field in 2026, to help him stay fresh throughout the season. He played all 162 games in 2025.
Reds manager Terry Francona joined the Reds Hot Stove last week and was asked about the young superstar.
"That’s the 100-dollar question," Francona said. "I think Freddie Benavides is one of the better coaches I’ve ever been around. Freddie lives and dies trying to get these guys better. Elly makes some errors that can be fixed. I also think with such a long levered guy, every time he throws, you’ve got to pay attention… We’ve got to clean (the errors) up. We’re going to spend a ton of energy trying to do it."
The 23-year-old took a bit of a step back in his third year in the big leagues, slashing .264/.336/.440 with 60 extra-base hits and 37 stolen bases.
The Reds need more out of De La Cruz in 2026 and they're working on ways to get it out of him.
You can read Goldsmith's full article about what he's hearing here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast