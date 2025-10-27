Video Released of Suspect That Vandalized Statue of Reds Legend Marty Brennaman
The statue of legendary Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman was vandalized recently outside of Great American Ball Park.
On Monday, the Cincinnati Police Department released a video showing a subject vandalizing the statue. They encourage anyone with any information about the subject to call 513-352-5442 with details.
Brennaman was the radio voice for the Reds from 1974 until he ultimately retired after the 2019 season. He is not only in the Reds Hall of Fame, but he is also in the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame.
They revealed the statue on September 6.
“This could not have all happened to me had it not been for the acceptance of the great people of the city of Cincinnati,”Brennaman told reporters on the day the statue was revealed. “I had numerous chances to leave, [and] at the 11th hour I always had to say, ‘No, I’m staying where I am.’”
You can see the full video below:
