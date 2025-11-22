Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Traded to San Francisco Giants
Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Joey Wiemer was traded from the Miami Marlins to the San Francisco Giants on Friday.
The Marlins designated him for assignment earlier in the week and then sent him to the Giants on Friday for cash.
The Reds acquired Wiemer in 2024 when they traded starting pitcher Frankie Montas to the Milwaukee Brewers. He appeared in two games for Cincinnati during the 2024 season and got just two plate appearances, going 0-1 with a walk.
The Reds flipped Wiemer and Jonathan India to the Kansas City Royals last offseason for starting pitcher Brady Singer.
The Royals DFA'd Wiemer in August and he was picked up by the Marlins. In 27 games with Miami, the former Cincinnati Bearcat slashed .236/.279/.436 with five extra-base hits.
Wiemer was drafted by the Brewers in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Cincinnati. He made his MLB debut on April 1, 2023, against the Chicago Cubs, going 1-2.
